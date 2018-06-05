Twins' Fernando Romero: Starting Game 1 of doubleheader
Romero will start the first game of the Twins' doubleheader Tuesday against the White Sox.
The Twins had previously confirmed that Romero would start one half of the twin bill, but it wasn't certain if he would take the hill for the afternoon game or the nightcap. With Romero officially locked in for the first game of the day, the Twins will promote Zack Littell from Triple-A Rochester to make a spot start in Game 2. Romero will be looking to bounce back from his worst outing of the season after he was lit up by Kansas City last Wednesday for eight runs on nine hits and a walk in just 1.2 innings.
