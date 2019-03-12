Romero has had a strong spring in relieve by allowing just two runs over seven innings with six strikeouts and two walks. "I'm hoping that, in time, he's going to be a very very important piece we can look to get very important outs during the course of a game," manager Rocco Baldelli told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Romero has been moved to the bullpen after working as a starter last season. It sounds like the Twins plan to use him as a reliever in many different spots. He could possibly be in the closer mix as well as Baldelli hasn't indicated who he'll use at closer of if he'll use a bullpen-by-committee approach. With his impressive velocity and slider, he has some upside to emerge as the team's closer. However, he could also be shuffled between Triple-A and the majors since he has a minor league option remaining.