Romero gave up five runs (four earned) and did not retire a batter while giving up three walks and a hit in Sunday's spring training loss to Toronto. "It's a good outing to wipe clean, because I've really enjoyed the way he's thrown the ball," manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Romero had give up one earned run in nine innings before Sunday's clunker. It sounds like he'll be given a mulligan, but he may need to impress in his final spring outing. Romero has been moved to the bullpen after working as a starter last season. It sounds like the Twins plan to use him as a reliever in many different spots. He could possibly be in the closer mix as well as Baldelli hasn't indicated who he'll use at closer of if he'll use a bullpen-by-committee approach.