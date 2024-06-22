Gonzalez (back) began his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Thursday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Gonzalez was part of the trade package the Twins received when Jorge Polanco was sent to the Mariners in January. Prior to his injury, Gonzalez was slashing .265/.315/.456 with eight doubles, one home run and 11 RBI over 73 plate appearances with High-A Cedar Rapids.