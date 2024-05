High-A Cedar Rapids placed Gonzalez on its 7-day injured list Wednesday with a low-back strain, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Gonzalez hadn't played since May 1 due to the injury before Cedar Rapids elected to deactivate him. The 20-year-old outfielder, who was acquired in the January deal that sent infielder Jorge Polanco to Seattle, is hitting .265 with a home run and two stolen bases across 73 plate appearances for Cedar Rapids on the season.