Gonzalez, Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), Justin Topa and Darren Bowen were traded from the Mariners to the Twins on Monday in exchange for Jorge Polanco, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Gonzalez showed serious promise at the dish during the 2023 season, recording nine homers and 30 RBI in 43 games with High-A Everett after being promoted from Single-A Modesto. At only 19 years old, he'll be a prospect to watch within the Twins' farm system over the next few years.