High-A Cedar Rapids reinstated Gonzalez (back) from its 7-day injured list Thursday.

Gonzalez made starts in each of Cedar Rapids' first three games following his return from the IL, going 3-for-12 with a triple and two RBI. The 20-year-old outfielder -- who missed about two months with the back injury -- is slashing .263/.302/.450 over 86 plate appearances on the season for Cedar Rapids.