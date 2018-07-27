Twins' Gabriel Maciel: Traded to Twins

Maciel was dealt to Minnesota alongside Jhoan Duran and Ernie De La Trinidad for Eduardo Escobar on Friday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Maciel has spent the entirety of the 2018 campaign with Low-A Kane County in the Diamondbacks' system. Over 68 games with the club, he's slashed .287/.362/.333 with one home run, 16 RBI and 14 stolen bases. The outfielder, known for his speed and defense, was listed as Arizona's 11th-best prospect according to MLBPipeline.com and will likely continue his progression with Minnesota's Low-A affiliate for the rest of the year.