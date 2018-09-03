Moya (3-1) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk in an inning of work to take the loss Sunday against the Rangers. He struck out one.

Serving as the opener, Moya walked Rougned Odor before allowing a two-run home run to Elvis Andrus. He wasn't asked to come back out for the second inning and watched as the Minnesota bullpen was bludgeoned for 16 runs on 18 hits the rest of the way. Moya now has a 5.20 ERA for the season and holds little to no fantasy value in his current role.