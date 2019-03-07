Twins' Gabriel Moya: Dealing with back/shoulder issue
Moya has been slowed this spring by back/shoulder tightness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Helfand says the Twins don't think the issue is serious, but that can change quickly with anything shoulder-related for a pitcher. Moya has appeared in just one spring game and figures to serve as organizational depth this season.
More News
-
Twins' Gabriel Moya: Scheduled to open Thursday•
-
Twins' Gabriel Moya: Set for opening role Tuesday•
-
Twins' Gabriel Moya: Will open again Wednesday•
-
Twins' Gabriel Moya: Serving as opener Monday•
-
Twins' Gabriel Moya: Allows two runs in loss as opener•
-
Twins' Gabriel Moya: Will serve as opening pitcher•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...