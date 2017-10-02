Moya retired five consecutive batters to record his first career save during Sunday's win over Detroit. He struck out two Tigers.

Moya made seven appearances for the Twins since mid-September and posted a 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 7.1 K/9. Additionally, his fastball velocity hovers around 90 mph. While nothing about those numbers jumps off the page, Moya did post a an impressive 0.77 ERA and 87:12 K:BB through 58.1 innings between Double-A Chattanooga and Double-A Jackson prior to his promotion, so the 22-year-old lefty clearly has some potential. He's still likely best viewed as a wait-and-see option in most fantasy settings entering 2018, though.