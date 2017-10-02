Twins' Gabriel Moya: Earns five-out save
Moya retired five consecutive batters to record his first career save during Sunday's win over Detroit. He struck out two Tigers.
Moya made seven appearances for the Twins since mid-September and posted a 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 7.1 K/9. Additionally, his fastball velocity hovers around 90 mph. While nothing about those numbers jumps off the page, Moya did post a an impressive 0.77 ERA and 87:12 K:BB through 58.1 innings between Double-A Chattanooga and Double-A Jackson prior to his promotion, so the 22-year-old lefty clearly has some potential. He's still likely best viewed as a wait-and-see option in most fantasy settings entering 2018, though.
