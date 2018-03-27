Twins' Gabriel Moya: Earns Opening Day bullpen gig
Moya has secured a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
With Phil Hughes (oblique) headed to the disabled list to open the season, Moya will fill the team's final bullpen spot. The 23-year-old southpaw posted a combined 0.77 ERA and 87:12 K:BB across 58.1 innings between Double-A Chattanooga and Double-A Jackson last season. He then held his own in the majors despite skipping Triple-A, compiling a 4.26 ERA and 7.1 K/9 across 6.1 innings. Moya, being the third lefty in the Twins' bullpen, will likely be limited to low-leverage work during his time with the big club.
