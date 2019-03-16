Twins' Gabriel Moya: Has shoulder injury
Moya has been dealing with a shoulder injury and isn't currently throwing, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "It's probably going to be a few days before he's going to be reassessed," said manager Rocco Baldelli.
It sounds like Moya will likely will begin the season on the injured list.. However, not much is known about the injury although it sounds somewhat ominous.
