The Twins acquired Moya from the Diamondbacks for catcher John Ryan Murphy on Thursday. Moya will head to Double-A Chattanooga.

The 22-year-old Venezuelan has dazzled for Double-A Jackson, posting a 0.82 ERA and converting all 17 of his save opportunities while striking out 68 and walking only 12 in 43.2 innings. That earned him an All-Star bid for the Southern League. Despite his left-handedness and lack of hype before this year, perhaps Moya has done enough to ramp up his velocity and earn consideration as a future high-leverage setup arm -- perhaps even as a closer. Minnesota might call him up when rosters expand in September, and he's a reliever to watch in dynasty leagues.