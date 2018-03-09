Moya has made a strong impression with the Minnesota coaching staff this spring as he's retired 13 of the last 14 batters he's faced (1.80 ERA with five strikeouts in 5.0 IP). He's also learning a new slider to help against left-handed hitters, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Moya was acquired from Arizona last summer in a trade for catcher John Ryan Murphy. After a strong first half at Double-A with Arizona, he duplicated his success in the Twins organization. He compiled an impressive 0.77 ERA and 87:12 K:BB through 58.1 innings between Double-A Chattanooga and Double-A Jackson. He then held his own in the majors in September with a 4.26 ERA and 7.1 K/9. While he tops out in the low 90s with his fastball, his delivery is deceptive. He's a long shot to make the bullpen that will already feature two lefties (Zach Duke and Taylor Rogers), but he could surprise.