Moya (shoulder) has begun a throwing program, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

This is an encouraging sign, as Moya has been shut down for close to a month with shoulder tightness. The southpaw is expected to open the season on the IL, though he's finally starting to trend in the right direction.

