Moya was recalled from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Red Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Moya has been roughed up in the big leagues this season, posting a 7.71 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over seven innings. He figures to come out of the bullpen, though he's yet to earn many mid-to-high leverage opportunities.