Moya was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins needed a roster spot to allow Phil Hughes to return from the disabled list, and Moya wound up being the casualty. The 23-year-old struggled a bit during his brief cup of coffee, allowing three runs (on two home runs) in 4.1 innings pitched, though he did produce a 6:2 K:BB in that span. He seems like a logical candidate to return to the majors later in the season given his age and success in the minors.