Twins' Gabriel Moya: Serving as opener Monday
Moya will serve as the Twins' opening pitcher Monday against the Tigers.
Moya last worked as an opener on Thursday against the Royals, covering two scoreless innings before giving way to Stephen Gonsalves. The lefty was needed in relief Saturday and tossed 12 pitches, so he may not receive the green light for multi-inning work in his return to the opener role. It's not clear if the Twins plan to treat Monday's contest as a "bullpen game" or if a primary pitcher will follow Moya upon his departure. If it's the latter case, Kohl Stewart or Tyler Duffey would seemingly represent the top candidates to handle the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey the latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...