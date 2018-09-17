Moya will serve as the Twins' opening pitcher Monday against the Tigers.

Moya last worked as an opener on Thursday against the Royals, covering two scoreless innings before giving way to Stephen Gonsalves. The lefty was needed in relief Saturday and tossed 12 pitches, so he may not receive the green light for multi-inning work in his return to the opener role. It's not clear if the Twins plan to treat Monday's contest as a "bullpen game" or if a primary pitcher will follow Moya upon his departure. If it's the latter case, Kohl Stewart or Tyler Duffey would seemingly represent the top candidates to handle the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen.

