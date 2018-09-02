Twins' Gabriel Moya: Will serve as opening pitcher
Moya is scheduled to serve as the Twins' opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Moya, who has maxed out at 2.2 innings over his 18 appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester in late July, likely won't be asked to work deep into the start before giving way to Zack Littell, who is scheduled to serve as the Twins' primary pitcher for the day. If the arrangement works well Sunday, Moya might be in store for another assignment as the Twins' opener next weekend against the Royals, when Littell would line up to pitch again.
