The Rangers traded Horn to the Twins on Thursday in exchange for Danny Coulombe.

Horn has made six starts for the Rangers' Single-A club this season, posting a 2.84 ERA and 0.79 WHIP to go with a 21:3 K:BB through 18.1 innings. Satisfied with what they saw from him in Single-A, the Twins will bump the 22-year-old up to High-A Cedar Rapids for his organizational debut.