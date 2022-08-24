site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Breather Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sanchez will sit Wednesday versus the Astros.
Sanchez will take a seat after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's series opener. Sandy Leon will take over behind the plate and bat ninth against Houston.
