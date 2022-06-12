site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Sanchez is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rays.
Sanchez is hitting .125 with one home run and nine strikeouts in nine games this month. Luis Arraez is in at designated hitter while Ryan Jeffers starts behind the dish.
