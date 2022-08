Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Sanchez will sit in favor of Sandy Leon, with the two catchers having now alternated starts over the past 12 games. With Sanchez regarded as the inferior defender, he'll likely need to show improvement at the dish to work his way out of the timeshare. Since the All-Star break, Sanchez is slashing an unremarkable .224/.333/.306 in 16 games.