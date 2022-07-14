site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Remains out of lineup
Sanchez isn't starting Thursday against the White Sox.
Sanchez has lost out on playing time recently and will retreat to the bench for the fifth time in the last seven matchups. Jose Miranda is serving as the designated hitter and batting seventh.
