The Phillies traded Villoria and Hendry Mendez to the Twins on Thursday in exchange for Harrison Bader, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Villoria has made five appearances in the Dominican Summer League, giving up eight runs (seven earned) across 14 innings while striking out 19 batters and walking four. At just 16 years old, the right-hander is a lottery ticket prospect who has a lot of development to do before he even reaches Single-A.