Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Acquired by Twins
Celestino was traded to the Twins from the Astros along with Jorge Alcala in exchange for Ryan Pressly on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Celestino has yet to surpass the Double-A level, as he'd spent just three games at Corpus Christi prior to the trade. He put together a .317/.383/.476 slash line with four homers and 21 RBI through 33 games at short season Tri-City, so he certainly holds some potential for the future. The 19-year-old outfielder possesses a strong throwing arm and a decent bat, though he lacks power at the dish.
