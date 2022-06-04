Celestino (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.
Celestino cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and rejoined the Twins on Friday, and he'll be available off the bench for Saturday's matchup against the Blue Jays. The 23-year-old is hitting .324 with four doubles, 10 runs and four RBI over 31 games this year.
