Celestino was recalled by the Twins on Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Celestino got into the first 10 games of his big-league career earlier this month but accomplished very little at the plate, hitting .125/.152/.250. He was optioned Friday but returns just four days later as a replacement for Byron Buxton, who broke his hand Monday in just his third game back from the injured list. Celestino should feature regularly in center field in Buxton's absence, starting with Tuesday's game against the Reds.