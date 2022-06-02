Celestino (illness) will rejoin the Twins for their series in Toronto that begins Friday after clearing all COVID-19-related protocols, but he has yet to be officially activated from the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

While the Twins finish off the final game of their series in Detroit on Thursday, Celestino will instead remain back in Minnesota to take part in a workout at Target Field. The training staff will evaluate Celestino during the workout, and if the Twins don't have any concerns about his conditioning following his six-day stint on the COVID-19-related IL, he could be activated Friday.