Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Got stronger over offseason
Celestino gained 15 pounds over the offseason after working out with Juan Soto in the Dominican Republic, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
He came to camp bigger and stronger after working on his lower-half mechanics over the offseason. When the Twins acquired Celestino in July 2018 from Houston in the Ryan Pressly trade, he had some slap hitter qualities, struggling to impact the baseball. While he only hit .174 with six strikeouts and one home run in 24 plate appearances in big-league camp, Celestino's added strength combined with his plus speed makes him someone to watch whenever minor-league games get underway.
