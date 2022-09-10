Celestino isn't in the lineup Saturday against Cleveland.
Celestino started the last 16 games but will get a breather after he went 1-for-10 with a walk and two strikeouts over the last three matchups. Jake Cave will take over in center field and bat ninth.
More News
-
Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Draws 12th straight start•
-
Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Could be primary Buxton replacement•
-
Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Goes yard Tuesday•
-
Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Swats first homer•
-
Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Activated from paternity list•
-
Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Heads to paternity list•