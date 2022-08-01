Minnesota placed Celestino on the paternity list Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
The Twins will swap one position player off the paternity list for another, as Gio Urshela (personal) rejoins the club for Monday's series opener with the Tigers while Celestino will now be away from the team for between 1-to-3 days. Once he's reinstated from the list, Celestino could end up seeing steady action in the Minnesota outfield while Max Kepler (toe) and Trevor Larnach (core) are on the shelf and while Alex Kirilloff (wrist) is day-to-day.
