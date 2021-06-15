Celestino went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.
Celestino took Marco Gonzales yard in the fourth inning for his first career major league home run. The 22-year-old was recalled last week after the Twins lost yet another outfielder to the injured list and should continue to get the majority of starts in center field until Byron Buxton (hip) is ready to return.
