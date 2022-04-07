The Twins recalled Celestino from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday.
Despite being optioned to the minors March 31, Celestino will make a surprise return to the big club ahead of Opening Day and will serve as the team's fourth outfielder. He was awarded the role after Brent Rooker was traded to the Padres and after Kyle Garlick was reassigned to St. Paul on Thursday.
