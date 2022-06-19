Celestino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Celestino is on the bench for a second straight contest, which was proceeded by a stretch of six consecutive starts. Though Celestino should still see regular starts against left-handed pitching, he'll likely find himself out of the mix for playing time against right-handed pitching moving forward with Alex Kirilloff getting called up from Triple-A St. Paul.

