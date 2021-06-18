Celestino was optioned by the Twins on Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Celestino had been on the active roster for most of June. He didn't do much at the plate in his first taste of the majors, hitting .125/.152/.250 in 33 plate appearances. Max Kepler (hamstring) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.
