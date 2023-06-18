Minnesota reinstated Celestino (thumb) off the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A St. Paul.

Celestino will continue to get at-bats with the Saints in Triple-A, but now will do it on the 40-man roster and no longer in a rehab capacity. The outfielder missed the first two months of the season while recovering from a UCL tear in his thumb in early March, and he could be a bench option for the Twins at some point in the 2023 campaign.