Celestino was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
The rookie returns to Triple-A now that Rob Refsnyder (concussion) has passed protocols and been activated. Celestino went hitless in four games with the Twins, striking out once in each contest.
