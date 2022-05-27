Celestino was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday.
Celestino had started in six of the last seven games, but he'll now need to isolate from the team. It's not yet clear whether he's tested positive for COVID-19, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the club as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols. Nick Gordon and Kyle Garlick should see a slight uptick in playing time while Celestino is unavailable.
