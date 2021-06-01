Celestino was promoted from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Celestino will move up to the highest run of the minors after slashing .250/.344/.381 with two home runs, seven RBI and 10 runs over 96 plate appearances at Wichita. The 22-year-old could be on the short list for a call-up later this summer if the Twins' depth in the outfield is tested even further.