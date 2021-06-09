Celestino was recalled by the Twins on Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Celestino was sent down Tuesday, but he'll return to the major-league roster one day later after Kyle Garlick (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 22-year-old could see some playing time in the near future since the Twins are dealing with multiple injuries in the outfield.