The Twins recalled Celestino from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Just a day after being promoted from Double-A, Celestino has now been called up to replace Rob Refsnyder (concussion). The rookie, one of the Twins' higher-ranked prospects, will bat ninth and play center field in his MLB debut.
