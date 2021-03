Celestino (undisclosed) started in center field and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Rays.

Celestino exited Thursday's game against the Red Sox after he appeared to injure himself while sliding into second base, but his return to action a couple days later implies he was likely removed as a precaution. The 22-year-old outfielder is expected to open the 2021 season at Triple-A St. Paul or Double-A Wichita.