Celestino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

With Byron Buxton served as Minnesota's designated hitter in Tuesday's 8-2 win, Celestino picked up his sixth start in the outfield in nine games and finished 1-for-4 with a double. Celestino is back on the bench for the series finale, and he'll likely remain out of the lineup more often than not moving forward now that Minnesota has most of its key position players back to full health.