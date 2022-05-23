Celestino is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Celestino started the past three games for the Twins, going a collective 4-for-7 with four walks and two runs while extending his hitting streak to seven games in the process. Despite getting somewhat spotty playing time this season, Celestino has delivered an excellent .359/.438/.422 slash line in 75 plate appearances. However, with Trevor Larnach returning from the injured list Sunday, Celestino looks like he'll be the team's fourth outfielder moving forward behind Byron Buxton, Max Kepler and Larnach.