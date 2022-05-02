Celestino is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
Celestino will retreat to the bench after two straight starts in the outfield, during which he went 3-for-8 with a walk and two runs. With Kyle Garlick (calf) moving to the injured list Monday, the 23-year-old Celestino should have a clearer path to regular playing time against left-handed pitching, though he'll likely find himself on the bench versus righties more often than not.
