Manager Rocco Baldelli said that Celestino (illness) has begun to test negative for COVID-19 and could rejoin the team Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Celestino still needs to pass one additional test to completely clear MLB's COVID-19 protocols, but even if he's back with the Twins on Thursday, he's unlikely to be immediately activated. Instead, the Twins will likely want to see how Celestino from a conditioning standpoint before determining whether he's fit to return from the injured list this weekend in Toronto, or if he'll need to head out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment instead. Once activated, Celestino will likely serve as Minnesota's fourth outfielder.