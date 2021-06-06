Celestino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Celestino heads to the bench for the first time after starting in center field in all four of his games since being called up from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday. He'll remain Minnesota's top defensive option at the position while Byron Buxton (hip) is on the shelf, but Celestino doesn't look MLB-ready as a hitter. The 22-year-old has gone hitless with four strikeouts through his first 12 plate appearances in the big leagues.
