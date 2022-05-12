Celestino is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros.

Celestino picked up his third straight start earlier Thursday in the resumption of Wednesday's suspended game, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a run in the Twins' 11-3 loss to Houston. He'll be on the bench for the series finale and looks set to serve as Minnesota's fourth outfielder moving forward with Alex Kirilloff, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler likely to form the Twins' regular starting trio versus right-handed pitching.